Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Equities research analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.54% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Blaize in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Blaize Stock Up 6.4 %
About Blaize
Blaize® has created a transformative new compute solution that unites silicon and software to optimize AI from the edge to the core. We’re partnering with customers to transform their products so they can deliver better experiences and better lives.
