Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.46.

XYZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Block from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Block from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Shares of Block stock opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.77.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Block had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Block will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,976 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $111,031.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,604.82. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $27,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,305.52. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,662. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 53,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Block by 13.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 56,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $525,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Block by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Block by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

