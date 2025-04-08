Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Price Target Lowered to $14.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.10 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OBDC. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE OBDC traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,569,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,801. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.00. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.19. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 37.26%. The firm had revenue of $394.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Chris Temple acquired 15,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,800. The trade was a 41.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,024,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,727,000 after buying an additional 182,002 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 742,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 74,959 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $814,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 50,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

