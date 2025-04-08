Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OWL. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra Research upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

Shares of OWL traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.93. 19,235,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,287,731. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $26.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

