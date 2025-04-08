bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLUE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $40.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Baird R W downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $40.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $4.77 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $46.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 237,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 77,293 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 273.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 184,605 shares in the last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in bluebird bio by 2,270.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 371,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 355,562 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

