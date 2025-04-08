Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Stock Price Up 26.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Free Report) rose 26.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Approximately 2,560,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 4,072,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Stock Up 51.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £5.13 million, a P/E ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Aidan Bishop purchased 1,000,000 shares of Bluebird Merchant Ventures stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($12,729.12). Corporate insiders own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Company Profile

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Featured Articles

