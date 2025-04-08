BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $91.90 and last traded at $95.02, with a volume of 168103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.34.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 9,856.5% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 183,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after buying an additional 181,162 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,559,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

