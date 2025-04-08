Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Stock Price Down 11.6% – Time to Sell?

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 247.20 ($3.15) and last traded at GBX 247.80 ($3.15). 97,968,586 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,929% from the average session volume of 4,828,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280.40 ($3.57).

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Bridgepoint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.22) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 349.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 345.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72.

Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 19.50 ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Bridgepoint Group had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Equities analysts expect that Bridgepoint Group plc will post 17.4062165 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. Bridgepoint Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.50%.

Bridgepoint Group plc is a private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, small mid cap, small cap, growth capital, buyouts investments, syndicate debt, infrastructure, direct lending and credit opportunities in private credit investments. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

