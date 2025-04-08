Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Trading Down 11.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Free Report) dropped 11.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 247.20 ($3.15) and last traded at GBX 247.80 ($3.15). Approximately 97,968,586 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,929% from the average daily volume of 4,828,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280.40 ($3.57).

Separately, Citigroup raised Bridgepoint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.22) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

The company has a market cap of £2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 349.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 345.50.

Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 19.50 ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgepoint Group had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 16.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bridgepoint Group plc will post 17.4062165 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. Bridgepoint Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.50%.

Bridgepoint Group plc is a private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, small mid cap, small cap, growth capital, buyouts investments, syndicate debt, infrastructure, direct lending and credit opportunities in private credit investments. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

