Brokerages Set BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) PT at $29.86

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

BLFS stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $22.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $39,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 104,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,025. This trade represents a 1.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 5,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $130,770.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,930.04. This trade represents a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,609 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

