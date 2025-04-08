Brokerages Set Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Price Target at $58.21

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.21.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLBD. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blue Bird

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Bird

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $108,565.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,871.68. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 21,919 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 34.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 79,129 shares in the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 8.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,798,000 after purchasing an additional 56,449 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Price Performance

BLBD stock opened at $32.09 on Thursday. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.63.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 75.22% and a net margin of 8.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Bird Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.