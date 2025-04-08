Brokerages Set Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Price Target at $241.00

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.00.

BR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $220.10 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $188.30 and a 52-week high of $247.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brett Keller sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $1,308,256.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,854.40. The trade was a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $5,259,037.11. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,355,220.52. The trade was a 29.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,754 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,793 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

