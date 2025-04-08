Brokerages Set UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) PT at $128.71

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.71.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $156.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $60,146.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,831.30. This trade represents a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $380,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,313,427.67. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 22,336.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 93,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 92,698 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 82.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 703.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMBF opened at $86.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.07. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $129.94.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

