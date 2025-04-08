Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $37.53, with a volume of 2828922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCJ. Glj Research increased their target price on Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on Cameco in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Cameco Trading Down 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 132.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,639,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,876 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Cameco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,846,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,729,000 after buying an additional 190,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,784,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,997,000 after acquiring an additional 270,102 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,088,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $188,595,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

