Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Price Target to GBX 595

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 589 ($7.50) to GBX 595 ($7.57) in a report released on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.62% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TPFG traded up GBX 8.79 ($0.11) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 414.29 ($5.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,584. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 428.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 423.80. The Property Franchise Group has a 52-week low of GBX 336.55 ($4.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 490 ($6.24). The company has a market cap of £263.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.42.

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported GBX 31.70 ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The Property Franchise Group had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 18.96%. Research analysts predict that The Property Franchise Group will post 34.5809601 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Brook sold 8,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.59), for a total transaction of £38,579.32 ($49,108.10). Insiders own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

The Property Franchise Group PLC (AIM: TPFG) is the UK’s largest multi-brand property franchisor, with a network of over 1,946 outlets delivering high quality services to residential clients, combined with an established Financial Services business.

The Company was founded in 1986 and has since strategically grown to a diverse portfolio of 18 brands operating throughout the UK, comprising longstanding high-street focused brands and two hybrid brands.

