Cannell Capital LLC Has $14.92 Million Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Cannell Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,499,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,730 shares during the period. Open Lending comprises about 3.1% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $14,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,326,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 777,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 295,395 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,178,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,768,000 after acquiring an additional 160,617 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 363.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 132,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Open Lending by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after purchasing an additional 68,721 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending Price Performance

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $6.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.03 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPRO shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Open Lending from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.70 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.62.

Read Our Latest Report on LPRO

Open Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.