Cannell Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Cannell Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in Perma-Pipe International were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPIH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Perma-Pipe International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,093,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 66,600.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Perma-Pipe International in the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPIH opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.11. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $17.58.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

