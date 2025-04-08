Cannell Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 86,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDMO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 1,010.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 63,782 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 264.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 54,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 39,363 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 216,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 15,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 66,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $799.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.39. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Insider Activity

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

In other news, insider Richard A. Richieri sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $28,240.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,535 shares in the company, valued at $612,747.95. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

