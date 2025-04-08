Cannell Capital LLC Sells 103,857 Shares of Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)

Cannell Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,857 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in Network-1 Technologies were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Network-1 Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Network-1 Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NTIP opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.14. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.11.

Network-1 Technologies Announces Dividend

About Network-1 Technologies

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Network-1 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development, licensing, and protection of intellectual property assets. The company owns 100 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio related to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim technology in IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as automobiles; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies related to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

