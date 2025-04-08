Cannell Capital LLC Sells 27,512 Shares of SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH)

Cannell Capital LLC reduced its stake in SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 354,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,512 shares during the quarter. SWK accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in SWK were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SWK by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SWK by 224.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in SWK by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 18,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SWK by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SWK in the fourth quarter valued at $692,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. SWK Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $18.09. The company has a market cap of $203.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SWK ( NASDAQ:SWKH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. SWK had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 26.51%.

SWK Holdings Corporation, offers specialty finance and asset management services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The Finance Receivables segment provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

