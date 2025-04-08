Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Shares Down 36.8% – Here’s Why

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Free Report) shares were down 36.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 762% from the average daily volume of 580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

