Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV) Shares Bought by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Free Report) by 162.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGCV. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 468.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,948,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

CGCV opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $249.76 million and a PE ratio of 24.36. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28.

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Announces Dividend

About Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.1007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (CGCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns through investments in North American companies. CGCV was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

