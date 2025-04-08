Capula Management Ltd Acquires 743,930 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Capula Management Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,268,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743,930 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust makes up 2.9% of Capula Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $491,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBIT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 6,401.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,645,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573,794 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,518,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,541,000 after purchasing an additional 346,918 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 849.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,423,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,000 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 864,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,850,000 after purchasing an additional 58,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 485.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 752,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,925,000 after buying an additional 624,036 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of IBIT opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $61.75.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

