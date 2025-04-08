Capula Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 355,734 Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 355,734 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,000,000. Summit Materials accounts for about 0.1% of Capula Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at $28,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.50 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Summit Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SUM stock opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

