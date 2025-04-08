Capula Management Ltd Invests $315,000 in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 22,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,200,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,839 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,692,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,188 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,583,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,426,000 after purchasing an additional 125,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,488,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,182,000 after purchasing an additional 540,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.73.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 8.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

