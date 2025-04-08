Capula Management Ltd Invests $350,000 in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,447,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,293 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,285,000 after buying an additional 162,758 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.43. QuidelOrtho Co. has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $49.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.44). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 72.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

