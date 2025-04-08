Capula Management Ltd Makes New $297,000 Investment in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Triumph Group by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,318,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,259,000 after buying an additional 1,286,568 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 90,456 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1,207.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 538,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 497,684 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,845,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Triumph Group news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,942.72. The trade was a 40.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TGI shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Baird R W downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Triumph Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

Triumph Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.13. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $25.55.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

