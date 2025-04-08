Capula Management Ltd Makes New $325,000 Investment in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,151 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,327,000 after buying an additional 20,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,123,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,265,000 after acquiring an additional 150,301 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 744,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,246,000 after acquiring an additional 138,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 627,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.60 per share, with a total value of $156,492.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 180,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,992,646.80. This represents a 3.24 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 29,402 shares of company stock valued at $653,787 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TCBI. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.43.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.69. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $91.80.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Featured Articles

