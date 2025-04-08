Capula Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 11,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

CPNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $35.00 target price on Coupang and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $5,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,719,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,286,034.03. This represents a 12.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $194,387.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,801.88. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

