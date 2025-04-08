Capula Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Capula Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 1,526.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,795 shares during the period. FOX makes up 0.0% of Capula Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in FOX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 186,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,908 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $608,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of FOX stock opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.66.

FOX Announces Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on FOX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on FOX from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

