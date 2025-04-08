Capula Management Ltd Takes $455.55 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,216,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $455,550,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Capula Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,928,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 267.9% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 176,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after buying an additional 19,551 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLT opened at $90.05 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.98 and a 200 day moving average of $90.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.3256 dividend. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

