Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CCL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,968,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,214,625. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $28.72.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

