Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nixon Capital LLC

Nixon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,848 shares during the quarter. Carnival Co. & comprises about 6.2% of Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $19,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 336,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 203,710 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,269 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $59,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CCL. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

CCL stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $28.72.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

