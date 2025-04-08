Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Given New $64.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CARR. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $56.65. 1,849,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,440,598. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

