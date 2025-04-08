Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $167.87, but opened at $184.91. Carvana shares last traded at $191.55, with a volume of 838,984 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wedbush set a $250.00 price objective on Carvana and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Carvana from $277.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.59.

Carvana Stock Up 13.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.74. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.45 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.49, for a total value of $8,924,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,033,660.22. This trade represents a 20.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 27,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $6,209,252.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,431,815.19. The trade was a 13.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,810 shares of company stock worth $61,698,820. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

