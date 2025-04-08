Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Insider Katrina S. Lindsey Sells 250 Shares

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total transaction of $109,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,615.43. This trade represents a 9.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $418.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $416.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $306.45 and a 52-week high of $458.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.00.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

