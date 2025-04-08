Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Celestica by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celestica news, President Todd C. Cooper sold 9,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,476.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 175,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,373,832.04. This trade represents a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 52,588 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $6,707,073.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,417 shares in the company, valued at $67,776,924.18. This trade represents a 9.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 934,381 shares of company stock valued at $116,673,769. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of CLS opened at $70.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 2.09. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $144.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

CLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. CIBC raised Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLS

Celestica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.