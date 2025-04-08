Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Purchased by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 685,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 324,493 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,606,000 after purchasing an additional 306,449 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,245,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,381,000 after buying an additional 170,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,538,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 3.77%. Research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,267.46. This trade represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

