Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading 13.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) shares rose 13.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 57.60 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 54.80 ($0.70). Approximately 9,372,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 334% from the average daily volume of 2,161,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.24 ($0.61).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 650 ($8.27) to GBX 340 ($4.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of £116.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 90.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 156.90.

In related news, insider Stuart Paynter purchased 7,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.89 ($12,652.61). 40.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

