Cerity Partners LLC Buys 23,053 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 883,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,053 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $58,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 109.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 19,053 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $452,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 247,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $4,605,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 1.1 %

C stock opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average is $71.08. The firm has a market cap of $110.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Citigroup declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $4,864,872.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,084,112.51. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,277.80. This represents a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.