Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 868,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,504 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $80,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $95.41 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.23 and a 200 day moving average of $94.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.3037 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

