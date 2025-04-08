Cerity Partners LLC Has $43.26 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,425 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 21,893 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $43,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $259.86 per share, for a total transaction of $157,735.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,487 shares in the company, valued at $646,271.82. This trade represents a 32.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $208.11 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $277.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $292.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.74.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

