Cerity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $75,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $559.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $525.91 and a 52-week high of $896.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $665.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $748.93.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $910.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Baird R W raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $781.36.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

