Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 380,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,524 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $80,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $174.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.64. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $222.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.3176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.