Cerity Partners LLC Sells 14,880 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,880 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $37,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 728,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,515,000 after purchasing an additional 61,110 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total value of $1,354,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 147,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,247,181.82. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 6,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total value of $1,141,209.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,144.28. This trade represents a 27.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,998,990. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ICE opened at $154.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $124.34 and a one year high of $177.45. The company has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.47.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

