Cerity Partners LLC Sells 32,917 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 757,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,917 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $69,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,017,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 279,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,198,000 after buying an additional 17,641 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 269,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $285.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $60.61 and a 1-year high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

