Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Cut to $94.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.63. 10,922,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,095,530. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $129.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $84.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. This trade represents a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $268,101.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,123.76. This represents a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 513,081 shares of company stock valued at $41,903,066 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,673,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,536,000 after buying an additional 38,201 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 11,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2,840.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 865,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,120,000 after purchasing an additional 88,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.