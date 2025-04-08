Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 765,953 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,105 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $164,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 26.8% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at about $333,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $868,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $7,448,852.34. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $201.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.34 and a 200-day moving average of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.88 and a 1 year high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Argus started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

