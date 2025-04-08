Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lifted by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank lifted its holdings in Chevron by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 7.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 982,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,750,000 after buying an additional 66,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SGL Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $5,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.53.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $139.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $246.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 70.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

