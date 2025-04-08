China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.64 and last traded at $18.64, with a volume of 1056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered China Coal Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.
China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the coal production and trading and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products. It is also involved in the coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other activities.
